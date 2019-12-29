Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that opening batsman Shan Masood should captain the Multan Sultans in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Masood was retained by the Sultans for the upcoming edition of the tournament, which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

In this year’s PSL, Masood scored 112 runs in four matches at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 138.27.

Soon. It will be a shaandaar choice. 😏 https://t.co/5tG9G5xsrD — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) December 28, 2019

Shan Masood — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 28, 2019

Most recently, Masood featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, and accumulated 140 runs, which included a career-best score of 135, at an average of 46.66.

