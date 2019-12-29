Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje combined to take seven wickets as South Africa crushed England by 107 runs on the fourth day of the first Test in Centurion.

Starting off the day on 121/1, England added 18 runs to their overnight score before Rory Burns was caught by Rabada at mid-on off the bowling of Nortje for 84, which came off 154 balls and included 11 boundaries.

Joe Denly managed to score 31 runs before he was given out lbw off the bowling of debutant Dwaine Pretorius.

Ben Stokes only made 14 runs before he was clean bowled by Keshav Maharaj, while Jonny Bairstow was sent packing by Rabada for nine runs.

England captain Joe Root managed to make 48 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Nortje.

Rabada then proceeded to carve through England’s lower order, which led to them being bowled out for 268.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Nortje snapped up three, Maharaj took two and Pretorius claimed one.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was named Man of the Match for scoring 95 in the first innings and taking eight catches throughout the game.

