Rory Burns scored an unbeaten 77 to lead England’s chase after they were set 376 to win by South Africa on the third day in Centurion.

Starting off the day on 72/4, debutant Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje converted their 10-run partnership into a 91-run stand, during which Van der Dussen brought up his fifty, before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Jofra Archer for 51, which came off 67 balls and included five boundaries.

Archer struck again in his next over as he removed Nortje for a career-best 40.

Debutant Dwaine Pretorius was the next to go as he was caught by Dom Sibley at first slip off the bowling of Ben Stokes for seven.

Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander added 43 runs to the score before De Kock was caught behind off the bowling of Stokes for 34.

Keshav Maharaj mustered 11 runs before he was caught by Sam Curran at long leg off the bowling of Archer.

South Africa ended up being bowled out for 272, which set England a target of 376 to win, when Philander was caught behind off the bowling of Curran for 46.

Archer was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Stokes snapped up two and Curran, Stuart Broad and James Anderson chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 376 to win, England got off to a brilliant start as Burns and Sibley amassed a 92-run partnership, during which Burns registered his fifty, before Sibley was caught and bowled by Maharaj for 29.

Burns and Joe Denly kept the runs flowing with an unbeaten 29-run stand before stumps was called.

Burns finished on 77, which came off 117 balls and included 11 boundaries, while Denly remained undefeated on 10, which came off 39 deliveries and included a boundary.

Maharaj took the only wicket England lost.

England ended day three on 121/1, which still leaves them 255 runs away from victory, and will continue batting on Sunday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

