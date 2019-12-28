Azhar Ali lashes out at Bangladesh again for their refusal to tour Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has slammed Bangladesh once again for their refusal to play a Test series in Pakistan.

A few days ago, Azhar said the International Cricket Council (ICC) “must step in” if Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

Azhar Ali "There's no excuse for Bangladesh. Sri Lanka just came & played an excellent series. Politics shouldn't mix with cricket. Sport is a form of entertainment & should be kept away from politics. I'm hopeful PCB can get a positive outcome from ongoing negotiations" #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 28, 2019

“There’s no excuse for Bangladesh. Sri Lanka just came and played an excellent series. Politics shouldn’t mix with cricket. Sport is a form of entertainment and should be kept away from politics. I’m hopeful [the] PCB can get a positive outcome from ongoing negotiations,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Government official makes shocking terrorism threat claim about Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...