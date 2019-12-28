Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former India batsman lashed out at Pakistan legend Javed Miandad over his comments about India.

In a video message, Miandad, who is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen Pakistan ever produced, said India “is [no longer] a safe country”.

He also called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to “stop all the playing countries [from] touring India”.

Kambli took exception to Miandad’s comments and launched a scathing attack against him on Twitter.

Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai.Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai.Our country is safe.We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to 🇮🇳.U should focus on checking which other country wants to tour 🇵🇰!@PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed bhai ko — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 28, 2019

“Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai. Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai. Our country is safe. We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to India. You should focus on checking which other country wants to tour Pakistan. PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed bhai ko,” Kambli said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Javed Miandad said Danish Kaneria “will say anything for money”

