Image courtesy of: Zimbio

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to get involved in the controversy surrounding ex-players allegedly discriminating against former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria due to his religion.

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar was the first one to make the claim, saying Kaneria had been discriminated against by other players in the Pakistan team since he was Hindu.

Kaneria backed up this claim and not only thanked Akhtar for his support, but also called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

However, a spokesman insisted that it is not the PCB’s place to comment on such things as it doesn’t involve the board.

“Look both Akhtar and Kaneria are retired players they are not contracted to us so they can do or say what they want. It is their opinion. And they are making allegations about [the] behaviour of some players not about the entire Pakistan cricket set-up or board,” the spokesman was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, all these guys captained Pakistan when Kaneria was playing. They should respond to what Akhtar and Kaneria are saying. Why should the board get involved?”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria vows to reveal which Pakistan players discriminated against him

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...