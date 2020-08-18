Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has dismissed any talk of left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir coming out of retirement to feature in the third Test against England.

Waqar noted that Amir is done with the longest format and added that “we aren’t even preparing him for this”.

The legendary Pakistan fast bowler further said that Amir, who retired from Tests last year, is fully focused on limited overs cricket right now.

“I don’t see that happening [Amir playing the third Test match] and we aren’t even preparing him for this. He’s done with the red ball format and is working hard with white ball cricket so we’ll stick with him with the white ball for now,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

England hold a 1-0 lead going into the third Test in Southampton, which starts on Friday, after the second Test ended as a draw.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 549 ( 17.5 % ) Waqar Younis 84 ( 2.68 % ) Javed Miandad 152 ( 4.85 % ) Shahid Afridi 821 ( 26.17 % ) Imran Khan 823 ( 26.24 % ) Zaheer Abbas 38 ( 1.21 % ) Younis Khan 164 ( 5.23 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 180 ( 5.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 246 ( 7.84 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 11 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 69 ( 2.2 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 549 ( 17.5 % ) Waqar Younis 84 ( 2.68 % ) Javed Miandad 152 ( 4.85 % ) Shahid Afridi 821 ( 26.17 % ) Imran Khan 823 ( 26.24 % ) Zaheer Abbas 38 ( 1.21 % ) Younis Khan 164 ( 5.23 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 180 ( 5.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 246 ( 7.84 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 11 ( 0.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 69 ( 2.2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...