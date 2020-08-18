Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has dismissed any talk of left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir coming out of retirement to feature in the third Test against England.
Waqar noted that Amir is done with the longest format and added that “we aren’t even preparing him for this”.
The legendary Pakistan fast bowler further said that Amir, who retired from Tests last year, is fully focused on limited overs cricket right now.
“I don’t see that happening [Amir playing the third Test match] and we aren’t even preparing him for this. He’s done with the red ball format and is working hard with white ball cricket so we’ll stick with him with the white ball for now,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
England hold a 1-0 lead going into the third Test in Southampton, which starts on Friday, after the second Test ended as a draw.
