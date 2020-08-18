Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not overly impressed with the way in which Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah bowled in the second Test.

Naseem failed to take any wickets in the match, which ended as a draw since it was marred by rain and bad light.

Meanwhile, Vaughan also admitted that it was “nice to see” left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl a few bouncers during the match.

Afridi managed to pick up one wicket as he dismissed England opener Rory Burns for a duck.

“I think in the Pakistan attack Shaheen Shah did not bowl a great deal but he bowled a few bouncers which was nice to see,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Naseem Shah bowled ok. He wasn’t quite his best, the way he bowled at Manchester.

“I think we are going to see in the third Test two teams that can get 20 wickets, so it comes down to which batting unit can play with more skills and attrition. They might have to play with a little flamboyancy at times and take a few risks. There is a high-class seam attack on both sides. I think we are in for an absolute classic.”

The third Test between England and Pakistan gets underway on Friday in Southampton.

