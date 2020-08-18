Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ahead of the third Test against England in Southampton, Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that it is “not a good sign” that the Pakistan batsman can’t convert their fifties into hundreds.

Yousuf’s comments come after he acknowledged that opener Abid Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “batted well” in the second Test, which ended as a draw.

With Abid being dismissed for 60 and Rizwan for 72, the legendary batsman admitted that he is concerned about the fact that neither of them were able to push on and get a century.

“Only Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan batted well against England, but they failed to prolong their innings, which is not a good sign,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by The Nation.

“Every batsman should try to stay at the crease as much as he can, as it will not only add pressure on the opponents, but also help the player get some easy runs to gather some significant runs for him as well as the team. I hope our players will surely deliver in the third Test.”

The third Test between England and Pakistan gets underway on Friday.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 597 ( 17.31 % ) Waqar Younis 89 ( 2.58 % ) Javed Miandad 160 ( 4.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 913 ( 26.48 % ) Imran Khan 870 ( 25.23 % ) Zaheer Abbas 40 ( 1.16 % ) Younis Khan 198 ( 5.74 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 219 ( 6.35 % ) Saeed Anwar 276 ( 8 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 13 ( 0.38 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 73 ( 2.12 % ) Back

