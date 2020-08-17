Younis Khan to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis?

Younis Khan is set to be offered a long-term contract to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have allegedly decided to give Younis Khan a long-term deal to continue on as Pakistan’s batting coach, according to sources.
This comes after Younis has been serving as batting coach for the ongoing tour of England.
As reported by Geo Super, who quoted the Daily Jang, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has been impressed with Younis’ performance and the impact he has had as batting coach.
As a result, he has been speaking with PCB chief executive Wasim Khan about hiring Younis on a permanent basis.
It is believed that Younis will be offered a long-term contract following the conclusion of the England tour in September.
