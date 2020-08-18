Michael Vaughan wants which Pakistan player dropped for the 3rd Test?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called for Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam to be dropped for the third Test.

Vaughan’s comments come after Fawad made his Test comeback after almost 11 years in the second Test against England in Southampton.

However, the 34-year-old failed to have an impact in the one innings he played as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

In place of Fawad, Vaughan said Pakistan should pick spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan.

“The Pakistan team has surprised me this week by getting that score in the first innings. Realistically they should have been bowled out for 150 or 170,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Rizwan played beautifully, reading the conditions nicely. Babar Azam is in a decent run of form and Abid Ali got a nice 60 at the top of the order.

“I would just make one change and bring Shadab Khan in for Fawad Alam, just because we saw some spin in the last match. You would want that extra spinning option and a player who has shown that he can bat in these English conditions.”

The third Test between England and Pakistan gets underway on Friday in Southampton.

