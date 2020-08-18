Waqar Younis reveals which Pakistan player played bravely in the 2nd Test

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for playing “a brave innings” in the second Test against England.

Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his superb 72, which came off 139 balls and included seven boundaries.

Waqar noted that Rizwan did extremely well, especially as the “conditions were very tough”.

“Conditions were very tough, Rizwan played a brave innings coming at number 7 and batting with the tail and scoring 72 runs,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It was a positive and well calculated innings as it’s not easy to bat with the tail.

“He created some short partnerships and brought Pakistan to such a total that we all started to feel confident that we were in the game.”

England hold a 1-0 lead going into the third Test, which will begin on Friday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir to end retirement and return for 3rd Test?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 201 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 925 ( 62.84 % ) Steve Smith 63 ( 4.28 % ) Ben Stokes 207 ( 14.06 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.29 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.48 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.34 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.54 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.61 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.09 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 201 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 925 ( 62.84 % ) Steve Smith 63 ( 4.28 % ) Ben Stokes 207 ( 14.06 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.29 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.48 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.34 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.54 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.61 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.09 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...