England Test captain Joe Root: ‘I’d love to go and visit Pakistan’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England Test captain Joe Root has said that he would “love to go and visit Pakistan” at some point.

England are scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022, but have not toured the country since 2005/06 due to security concerns after the Sri Lankan team were attacked by armed gunmen in 2009.

But, many former players believe that England should travel to Pakistan in two years’ time, especially as Pakistan agreed to tour England in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’d love to go and visit Pakistan. I think it would be a great opportunity to go and play there personally,” Root was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Unfortunately, it’s not my decision to make, but it looks like a wonderful country to go and play cricket in.

“The wickets look nice and flat as well which would be a nice change to what we just played on here. You could see the emotion of everyone in Pakistan when Test cricket was there last year.

“Speaking to a few of the players about how much it meant to them, they really appreciated being able to play in Pakistan.”

International cricket has slowly begun to return to Pakistan as Sri Lanka went there last year, during which Pakistan hosted its first Test match in over 10 years.

Earlier this year, Bangladesh toured the country for a T20 series and one Test match. They were supposed to return for a one-off ODI and the second Test in April, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir to end retirement and return for 3rd Test?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 201 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 925 ( 62.84 % ) Steve Smith 63 ( 4.28 % ) Ben Stokes 207 ( 14.06 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.29 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.48 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.34 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.54 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.61 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.09 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 201 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 925 ( 62.84 % ) Steve Smith 63 ( 4.28 % ) Ben Stokes 207 ( 14.06 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.29 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.48 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.34 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.54 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.61 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.09 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...