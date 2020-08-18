Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he used a tape ball to prepare for the ongoing tour of England.

Rizwan noted that he specifically practiced with a tape ball “for the extra movement and that has really helped me behind the stumps”.

His comments come after he was named Man of the Match in the second Test against England in Southampton, which ended as a draw.

In the match, Rizwan struck a superb 72, which came off 139 balls and included seven boundaries.

“It’s my first time in England and as I had always heard, it’s difficult. I put in a lot of work for this tour and practiced with a tape ball especially for the extra movement and that has really helped me behind the stumps,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 201 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 925 ( 62.84 % ) Steve Smith 63 ( 4.28 % ) Ben Stokes 207 ( 14.06 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.29 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.48 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.34 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.54 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.61 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.09 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 201 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 925 ( 62.84 % ) Steve Smith 63 ( 4.28 % ) Ben Stokes 207 ( 14.06 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.29 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.48 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.34 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.54 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.61 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.09 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...