Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted that he was very impressed with the way in which the pace trio of Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled in the second Test against England.

The match ended as a draw due to persistent rain and bad light.

However, in the 43 overs that Pakistan did bowl, Abbas took two wickets, Afridi snapped up one and Naseem went wicketless but only conceded 10 runs off his five overs.

“This is something you must have seen today that Abbas, Naseem and Shaheen all bowled well,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I feel that we had prepared well for the full match but unfortunately we weren’t able to complete it due to rain. The next game is coming up which will be played in these or similar conditions and I feel we will be well prepared for that.”

England hold a 1-0 lead going into the third Test, which will begin on Friday in Southampton.

