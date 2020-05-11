Wasim Khan provides update on Pakistan’s tour of England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that there have been no talks about playing a five-Test series against England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

However, reported emerged that they could play five Tests instead if the West Indies scrap their tour.

The men from the Caribbean were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But, further reports stated that if Pakistan extended their stay in England this summer, the PCB wanted England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

Teams like England have only played Pakistan in the UAE due to concerns about the security situation.

Addressing all the speculation, Wasim insisted that the PCB will hold “detailed discussions regarding the series with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) on 18 May via teleconference”.

“No talks have taken place yet with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) regarding playing four or five Test matches on England tour. We will have detailed discussions regarding the series with the ECB on 18 May via teleconference,” Wasim told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“West Indies have their reservations on touring England at this time due to the coronavirus situation there. Hence, there can be some changes in the schedule.”

“These days, every British newspaper is running their own story on the future of English cricket summer this year. However, the real facts regarding the series will come forward only after the meeting on 18 May.

“Director Medical PCB Dr. Sohail Saleem and the ECB’s medical chief are having weekly discussions regarding the coronavirus situation in England. It is true that the situation is quite dire in England due to Covid-19. But it would be too early to make any decision regarding the tour. We will have to wait as the situation is changing every week. The board will listen to the ECB’s proposal in the upcoming meeting and then will discuss it with all the stakeholders.

“Head Coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq, Test captain Azhar Ali and T20I captain Babar Azam will also be briefed about the proposal and their opinions will also be considered. The PCB will arrive at a final decision after taking all the stakeholders into confidence.”

Misbah wants the tour of England to go ahead, even if it is behind closed doors, while England captain Joe Root also expressed his desire to play Test cricket this summer.

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas shared the same view, saying the national team “should go and play because it will at least be good for their fitness and there will be some action”.

