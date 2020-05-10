Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan suggested that Pakistan great Wasim Akram was a better bowler than Australia icon Glenn McGrath.

This comes after Dilshan included Akram instead of McGrath in his best ODI XI.

Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for McGrath, he is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 381 wickets in 250 matches at an average of 22.02.

Explaining why he preferred Akram over McGrath, Dilshan told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan: “What do I say about him? He’s one of the greatest left-arm bowlers in the game. He could swing the ball and he had the best yorker of those days. I pick him over Glenn McGrath because he can swing the ball.”

Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Best ODI XI: Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting (c), Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers (wk), Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which top Pakistan player is allegedly involved in “shady dealings”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...