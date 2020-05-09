Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is open to playing five Tests against England should the West Indies cancel their tour, according to a report.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

As for the West Indies, they were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, should that series be scrapped, Cricket Pakistan reported that the PCB is willing to extend the national team’s stay in England in order to play four of five Tests.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants the tour of England to go ahead, even if it is behind closed doors, while England captain Joe Root also expressed his desire to play Test cricket this summer.

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas shared the same view, saying the national team “should go and play because it will at least be good for their fitness and there will be some action”.

