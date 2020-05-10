PCB demanding that England tour Pakistan in 2021?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want England to tour Pakistan in 2021 if they help them save their home summer this year.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

However, they could play five Tests now if the West Indies scrap their tour.

The men from the Caribbean were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But, if Pakistan extend their stay in England this summer, the PCB want England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

Teams like England have only played Pakistan in the UAE due to concerns about the security situation.

“The PCB sees the safety of its players as paramount. If the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) manages to convince Pakistan that the conditions will be safe for the players then there will be bright chances that the tour will go ahead,” a source was quoted as saying by The News International.

“The Board would go all out to get assurances from ECB that England will play at least some part of the matches in Pakistan during their return tour next year.

“At this moment in time ECB needs Pakistan. It gives PCB the perfect opportunity to secure a home series on home soil against England. Even if they get assurances about some of the matches in Pakistan it will be a breakthrough.”

Meanwhile, a PCB official confirmed that the ECB will provide details next week about whether the Pakistan players will have to be quarantined if they travel to England.

“We are expecting them (ECB) to give us all the details next week,” the official said.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants the tour of England to go ahead, even if it is behind closed doors, while England captain Joe Root also expressed his desire to play Test cricket this summer.

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas shared the same view, saying the national team “should go and play because it will at least be good for their fitness and there will be some action”.

