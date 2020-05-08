Joe Root reveals if he wants England’s series against Pakistan to go ahead

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England captain Joe Root has called for all his side’s series this summer to go ahead, including that against Pakistan.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

The West Indies are also supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed.

Despite this, Root is confident that England will be playing Test cricket this summer.

“If the game is compromised, it shouldn’t be going ahead,” Root told The Cricket Show. “The game itself, the intensity it is played at – if you can’t play Test cricket at its absolute best we shouldn’t play it. It’s not a fair reflection of the sport.

“There has been talk about changing the ball and different things and it will be interesting to see what you could change to make things slightly safer – hopefully the ball has no seam, doesn’t move sideways and we can whack it to all parts!

“I’d like the think the product itself and the standard of Test cricket would not be compromised to play these games.

“I am confident [there will be Test cricket this summer], I am very optimistic. It would be a real shame if not as a number of people are desperate to see live sport back on the telly.

“The guys are all missing playing and desperate to get back out there but safety is paramount for everyone involved. As soon as that is compromised, this can’t happen.

“One thing made very clear by the ECB to the players, coaching staff and everyone involved is that the safety of everyone is at the front of it all.

“Teams also have to be willing to come here and play – there are so many moving parts.”

Like Root, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has also called for his side’s tour of England to go ahead, and added that he is fine if takes place behind closed doors.

