Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram recalled how iconic batsman Javed Miandad and all-rounder Imran Khan called him a “special talent” when he first came into the national team.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

He featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

The 53-year-old is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

However, when his international career was in its infancy, he remembered how Miandad and Imran, who is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said that “my pace is deceptive, and I swing the ball”.

“When I was new into the team, I used to listen to Imran Khan, Javed Miandad talking among themselves that ‘this boy is a special talent’. So when I asked them what is so special about me? They said things like ‘my pace is deceptive, and I swing the ball’,” Akram told former India batsman Aakash Chopra on his YouTube Channel as quoted by PakPassion.

“So then I began working on those aspects. When I went on first tour and got 10 wickets, I realised how amazing it was – playing with your idols, for the country, getting paid and I thought this should go on for 20 years.”

