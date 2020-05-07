Misbah: Pakistan’s tour of England should go ahead behind closed doors

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has called for the national team’s tour of England to go ahead behind closed doors.

Misbah noted that while this arrangement is “not ideal”, it will give “depressed” cricket fans something to watch and enjoy.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

“It’s not ideal obviously, you’d love to go there and perform in an atmosphere with spectators – they are the most important part of any sport,” Misbah told Stats Perform as quoted by PakPassion.

“It’s not ideal, but if you look at it another way, people are mostly locked down in their homes and no sport is going on at the moment.

“They have nothing to watch and mostly COVID-19 news everywhere and people are depressed. In that sort of situation, if we can start sports, if we can start cricket, at least fans can watch that cricket on TV sitting at home and they can enjoy it.

“If you look at in that way, I think if we can do that with proper safety barriers and nobody is in danger, I think we can just go ahead and start from somewhere.”

