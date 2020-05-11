Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that he will forever be “indebted” to his mother since she gave him her entire savings to buy his first cricket bat, which cost Rs 1,500.

Azam also thanked his mother for believing “in me when others didn’t”.

His heartwarming message to his mother, which was posted on Twitter, came on Mother’s Day.

“Mama Ji, the first bat I purchased was of 1500 PKR. This was your entire savings but you gave it to me. You believed in me when others didn’t. Every inch of mine is indebted to you. I love you so much. Please regard your mothers. Heaven lies under her feet,” Azam said.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

