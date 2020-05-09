Zaheer Abbas makes bold claim about Pakistan’s tour of England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas believes that Pakistan’s tour of England “could be a smaller affair” if it goes ahead behind closed doors, but added that “they should go and play because it will at least be good for their fitness and there will be some action”.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

However, the tour remains in limbo right now as both countries are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation.

But, Abbas feels if there are indications that things are getting better, the series should take place as it will be “watched by people on television all over the world”.

He added that both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (PCB) will financially benefit from the series going ahead.

“Of course, it will not be the same. But they should go and play because it will at least be good for their fitness and there will be some action,” Abbas told SportsStar as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “There is still a 50-50 chance. If things improve and if the government feels that the situation is under control and its safe for teams to travel, then Pakistan may go ahead with its tour to England. It could be a smaller affair, but at least things will start somewhere.

“The games should start if the coronavirus is under control and the deaths are not increasing. Even if they don’t allow the crowd to come to the ground, the game will be watched by people on television all over the world. In such times, it will actually give people something to talk about. It will be a motivation for other countries, too, to start cricket.

“The boards are losing money, and if things improve and the series begins, there could at least be some cricket. But of course, it all depends on how the situation pans out over the next couple of months.

“It’s not ideal. But the boards are losing money, so if the action resumes (even without crowd), at least some money will come in (through television rights). At the moment, it’s very unpredictable. You don’t know what will happen, but I think this is what the England cricket board will try to do.

“With lockdown, more people will watch the games on television all over the world – be it the Pakistanis, the English fans or the cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

“They have been away from the game for a while, so how they will fare – is something that will be on their mind. Even if they play in empty grounds, they will be fully prepared. They also know that is just happening for the time being, and there will soon be a time when the fans will be back in the stands.”

Like Abbas, Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants Pakistan to tour England, even if it is behind closed doors, while England captain Joe Root also expressed his desire to play against Pakistan.

