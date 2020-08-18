Michael Vaughan reveals which Pakistan player is a ‘real threat’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lavished praise on Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas, calling him a “wonderful bowler” and a “real threat”.

This comes after Abbas took two wickets in the second Test against England in Southampton, which ended as a draw as it was marred by rain and bad light.

However, it was the fact that Abbas looked threatening every time he bowled that really impressed Vaughan.

“He loves bowling with the Dukes ball. You can look to his record when he played for Leicestershire in the county championship. He has a phenomenal record,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“England were trying to play him by walking out and getting the pads outside off stump. They were trying to take out the LBW and bowled options with that. He still had the outside edge to aim for. He is a wonderful bowler. You can tell when an opposition team has meetings on how to play him, you know he is a real threat.”

This is not the first time that Vaughan has lauded Abbas as he previously said that he “would have had nightmares facing” the Pakistan fast bowler.

The third Test between England and Pakistan gets underway on Friday in Southampton.

