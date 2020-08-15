Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan a “Test novice”.

He also questioned England’s gameplan against Rizwan on the second day of the second Test in Southampton, saying they treated him like he was India captain Virat Kohli or Australia star Steve Smith.

Hussain’s comments come after Rizwan put up a gutsy performance on the second day, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Rizwan struck an unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

“It wasn’t as if they were bowling to Virat Kohli or Steve Smith, guys who routinely bat well with the lower order. This was Mohammad Rizwan we’re talking about – a Test novice with one half-century before this, trying to make his way in English conditions,” Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Well played to him but he would have enjoyed the fact England departed from the plans that had served them so well, especially after lunch, when they made a slight adjustment and bowled fuller with predictable results.”

