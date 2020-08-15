Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq: ‘It was the Rizwan show’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his unbeaten 60 on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton.
Inzamam was so impressed that he said “it was [the] Rizwan show”.
He added that the 28-year-old “showed awesome temperament under immense pressure”.
Today, it was all Rizwan show. He showed awesome temperament under immense pressure and batted well. Good to see Pakistan putting up a strong fight.
Do you think this test is heading to a draw?
— Inzamam ul Haq (@Inzamam08) August 14, 2020
