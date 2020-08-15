Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq: ‘It was the Rizwan show’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his unbeaten 60 on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton.

Inzamam was so impressed that he said “it was [the] Rizwan show”.

He added that the 28-year-old “showed awesome temperament under immense pressure”.

“Today, it was [the] Rizwan show. He showed awesome temperament under immense pressure and batted well. Good to see Pakistan putting up a strong fight,” Inzamam said on Twitter.

