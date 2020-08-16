PCB set to appoint three Pakistan legends as high performance coaches

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to give legendary cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq coaching roles at the High Performance Centre, according to sources.

As reported by Geo Super, who quoted sources from The News, Akhtar will like become a bowling coach, while Yousuf and Razzaq will hold coaching roles, but the specifics of their positions were not confirmed.

It is understood that a formal announcement will be made in the next day or two.

Yousuf has already confirmed that he received an offer for a coaching position and said that he gladly accepted it.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Yousuf played 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 45-year-old also took part in three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

In regards to Razzaq, he represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.

He also scored 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries, and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.

As for his T20 International career, the Lahore native amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “I would have had nightmares facing him” – Michael Vaughan on which Pakistan bowler?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 453 ( 18.73 % ) Waqar Younis 75 ( 3.1 % ) Javed Miandad 130 ( 5.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 651 ( 26.91 % ) Imran Khan 574 ( 23.73 % ) Zaheer Abbas 29 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 121 ( 5 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 117 ( 4.84 % ) Saeed Anwar 199 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.41 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 60 ( 2.48 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 453 ( 18.73 % ) Waqar Younis 75 ( 3.1 % ) Javed Miandad 130 ( 5.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 651 ( 26.91 % ) Imran Khan 574 ( 23.73 % ) Zaheer Abbas 29 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 121 ( 5 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 117 ( 4.84 % ) Saeed Anwar 199 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.41 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 60 ( 2.48 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...