Vaughan reveals which player will be in the Pakistan team for a long time

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying “we are going to see him for a long period of time”.

Vaughan’s comments come after Rizwan fought brilliantly on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

“He [Rizwan] has got that spirit and fire. I like anyone who can give chirp and take it. He matches up the opposition chirps with skills, determination and discipline,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “All of a sudden, Babar was out and he had to start to get the scoreboard ticking.

“He hit some magnificent strokes. He has got that mentality and the temperament for this kind of level. We are going to see him for a long period of time. This score is a decent on this surface.”

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 19 ( 61.29 % ) No! 12 ( 38.71 % ) Back

