Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that Babar Azam has what it takes to become as good as India captain Virat Kohli, England skipper Joe Root, Australia batsman Steve Smith and South Africa great AB de Villiers.

According to Afridi, the key to accomplishing this is for Azam to “convert his fifties into hundreds”.

Afridi also noted that Azam needs to “score big runs” consistently since he is the “backbone of the team”.

“He is very talented – the backbone of the team – but needs to score big runs,” Afridi told BBC Sport as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If Babar wants to become like Root, Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith or South African AB de Villiers then he needs to convert his fifties into hundreds.”

Azam scored 69 and five runs in the first Test against England in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

He will no doubt be looking to score big in the second Test, which begins in Southampton on Thursday.

