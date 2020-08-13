Pakistan opener Shan Masood has a ‘love story’ with who?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has said that opener Shan Masood has a “love story” with England fast bowler James Anderson.
Faisal’s comments come after Anderson trapped Masood lbw for one run in the third over on the opening day of the second Test in Southampton.
In a head to head comparison, Anderson has dismissed Masood seven times at an average of 4.85.
1 down and with it carried Shan and Jimmy love story..🙄 #7Times #ENGvPAK https://t.co/13ofkRQ0KR pic.twitter.com/4a1g4cRQmK
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 13, 2020
“1 down and with it carried Shan and Jimmy’s love story,” Faisal said on Twitter.
