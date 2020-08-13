Pakistan opener Shan Masood has a ‘love story’ with who?

Faisal Iqbal said Shan Masood has a love story with James Anderson over the number of times he has got out Pakistan England cricket

Faisal Iqbal on Shan Masood: “1 down and with it carried Shan and Jimmy’s love story”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has said that opener Shan Masood has a “love story” with England fast bowler James Anderson.

Faisal’s comments come after Anderson trapped Masood lbw for one run in the third over on the opening day of the second Test in Southampton.

In a head to head comparison, Anderson has dismissed Masood seven times at an average of 4.85.

“1 down and with it carried Shan and Jimmy’s love story,” Faisal said on Twitter.

