Don’t drop him, support him! Inzamam-ul-Haq on which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has called for people to support veteran batsman Fawad Alam and urged the national selectors not to drop him if he fails to perform in a few innings.

Inzamam’s comments come after Fawad made his Test comeback after nearly 11 years in the ongoing second Test against England in Southampton.

While there were lofty expectations of Fawad, he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Chris Woakes for a four-ball duck.

Despite this, Inzamam noted that it is hard for anyone to score runs upon making a return after such a long time.

“Comebacks aren’t easy, especially for a batsman who hasn’t played a single Test for the last 11 years. The pressure was visible from his face” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“If you have given him a chance, you should not drop him after a few bad performances. Give him some time and I am sure he will perform strongly. It is the time to support him unconditionally.”

Pakistan ended up making 126/5 at the end of a rain-affected first day.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals how Azam can become like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and AB de Villiers

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 411 ( 18.27 % ) Waqar Younis 72 ( 3.2 % ) Javed Miandad 120 ( 5.33 % ) Shahid Afridi 610 ( 27.11 % ) Imran Khan 548 ( 24.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.11 % ) Younis Khan 111 ( 4.93 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 105 ( 4.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 181 ( 8.04 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 57 ( 2.53 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 411 ( 18.27 % ) Waqar Younis 72 ( 3.2 % ) Javed Miandad 120 ( 5.33 % ) Shahid Afridi 610 ( 27.11 % ) Imran Khan 548 ( 24.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.11 % ) Younis Khan 111 ( 4.93 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 105 ( 4.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 181 ( 8.04 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 57 ( 2.53 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...