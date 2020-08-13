Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have everything it takes to become the next Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

However, in order to accomplish this mammoth feat, Shahid said “they have to be consistent in their performance and we have to win matches”.

He also advised the young pair to “enjoy the game and give 100%”.

“We have high expectation of Naseem and Shaheen,” Shahid told BBC Sport as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “They are young, energetic and highly talented, but if they are to become like Wasim and Waqar then they have to be consistent in their performance and we have to win matches.

“They need to just take the pressure which they are under, enjoy the game and give 100%.”

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 82 ( 16.6 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 10 ( 2.02 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 1.01 % ) Brian Lara 41 ( 8.3 % ) Ricky Ponting 14 ( 2.83 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.51 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 3.04 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.25 % ) Wasim Akram 236 ( 47.77 % ) Glenn McGrath 8 ( 1.62 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 3.04 % ) Back

