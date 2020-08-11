Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that star batsman Babar Azam has to become a match-winner if he wants to take his game to the next level.

This comes after the first Test against England in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

Azam did well in the first innings, scoring 69, but he was unable to get the job done in the second innings as he was dismissed for five. However, none of the other Pakistan batsmen fared well and since Shadab Khan was the top scorer with 33 runs, Pakistan were bundled out for 169.

Akhtar feels that Azam should take it upon himself to rescue Pakistan in such situations. Should the 25-year-old do this on a regular basis, it will catapult him to a new level of stardom.

“If you are not able to capitalise on a 107-run lead, however big a batsman you may be, you are of no use. Babar Azam has to come out with something good, because you can’t make a name for yourself like this. You are a good player but you got to establish yourself as a match-winner,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % )

