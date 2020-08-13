Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England batsman Mark Butcher has slammed pace bowler Jofra Archer for his comments about Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah, saying “I wish he wouldn’t have opened his mouth”.

This comes after Archer questioned whether Naseem would be able to bowl at 90 mph consistently during the second Test in Southampton.

Archer added that he didn’t think Naseem would be able to keep bowling at such a high speed, saying “no one is a robot”.

“It’s not every day you’re going to come in at 90 mph. I’ve seen Shah started bowling 90 mph so we’ll see how he goes on later on,” Archer had said. “No one is a robot, so I’ll be very, very interested to see what he can produce a bit later. This is not a wicket you’re really going to try to bend your back on.”

However, Butcher was less than impressed with Archer’s remarks and thinks he should be more careful about what he says in the future.

“I wish he wouldn’t have opened his mouth. The very next day the 17-year-old [Naseem] runs up and bowls 90 miles an hour every ball. And they’ve only got a three-man pace attack. All of these things are very much dependent on the circumstances you find yourselves in,” Butcher told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Geo Super.

“As one of four, if you are the fastest, you bowl fast, that’s it. And you certainly don’t go out there and say that it’s not a pitch to bend your back on and then watch a bloke run in and bowl at speed of light the next day, hit people on the head and explode one off Ollie Pope in the first innings. That’s just daft.

“I think he’s learning the hard way. He has made two massive errors in this thing and there is a lot of goodwill, particularly from me towards Jof. The mistake about going home – pick your moments to be a buffoon, that really wasn’t one of them – and then saying it’s not a pitch to bend your back on as one of four.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 111 ( 15.4 % ) Babar Azam 421 ( 58.39 % ) Steve Smith 29 ( 4.02 % ) Ben Stokes 107 ( 14.84 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 1.66 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.83 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.42 % ) Rohit Sharma 8 ( 1.11 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.69 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 1.11 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.53 % ) Back

