Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has said that legendary opener Saeed Anwar is an “inspiration for many cricketers”.

Nazir’s praise for Anwar came on International Lefthanders Day on Thursday.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

Inspiration for many Cricketers ❤️ Saeed Bhai 😍🇵🇰 #LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/zlmssTn1zx — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) August 13, 2020

“Inspiration for many cricketers Saeed bhai,” Nazir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals how Azam can become like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and AB de Villiers

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 82 ( 16.3 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 12 ( 2.39 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 0.99 % ) Brian Lara 42 ( 8.35 % ) Ricky Ponting 14 ( 2.78 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.34 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 2.98 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.17 % ) Wasim Akram 241 ( 47.91 % ) Glenn McGrath 9 ( 1.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.98 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 82 ( 16.3 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 12 ( 2.39 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 0.99 % ) Brian Lara 42 ( 8.35 % ) Ricky Ponting 14 ( 2.78 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.34 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 2.98 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.17 % ) Wasim Akram 241 ( 47.91 % ) Glenn McGrath 9 ( 1.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.98 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...