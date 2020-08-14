Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes that Babar Azam is “one of the top five players in world cricket right now”.

Akram’s comments come after Azam played well in the first Test against England in Manchester, where he scored 69 in the first innings.

Akram noted that Azam “showed his class and consistency” during that innings.

“Babar Azam looked really good. Early in his innings he took his time and after that he went at nearly a run-a-ball. He showed his class and consistency as a batsman and he’s certainly one of the top five players in world cricket right now,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the ongoing second Test in Southampton, Azam scored an unbeaten 25, which came off 51 balls and included a solitary boundary, on the rain-affected opening day.

Pakistan ended up finishing on 126/5 and will continue batting on Friday.

