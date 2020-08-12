Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah should be dropped for the second Test against England.

Aaqib wants the 17-year-old to be removed from the playing XI in favour of the more experienced Sohail Khan.

Sohail enjoyed a lot of success in the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan held in Derby as he took a five-for in both games.

In the first Test in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, Naseem took two wickets.

Given the pitch conditions at Old Trafford, Aaqib noted that Sohail should have been picked for the first Test as he would have done well.

“Pakistan will need Sohail Khan in Southampton. He can replace Naseem Shah in the side. Sohail will have the responsibility to look after the ball for reverse swing like James Anderson does for England. Pakistan lost the Old Trafford Test because they couldn’t look after the ball. When nothing works for you, then only reverse swing does,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

“Sohail should have played at the Old Trafford pitch. Shaheen Afridi is not that mature to know how to look after the ball and how to reverse it. There needs to be someone who knows how to prepare the ball to extract reverse swing. Naseem is very young and has no idea how to prepare it either.

“On the other hand, Abbas doesn’t depend on reverse swing at all. So team management made a big mistake by not playing Sohail Khan, because he is the best exponent of reverse swing in Pakistan.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

