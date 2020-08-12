Aaqib Javed: “I don’t consider Faheem Ashraf ready for Test cricket, as he doesn’t have the ability to be in your top seven batsmen or top four bowlers”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf isn’t “ready for Test cricket”.
Aaqib added that the 26-year-old “doesn’t have the ability to be in your top seven batsmen or top four bowlers”.
Faheem is in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing tour of England, but he didn’t feature in the first Test in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.
“I don’t consider Faheem Ashraf ready for Test cricket, as he doesn’t have the ability to be in your top seven batsmen or top four bowlers,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player wants Naseem Shah to be dropped for the 2nd Test?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related