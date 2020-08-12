Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf isn’t “ready for Test cricket”.

Aaqib added that the 26-year-old “doesn’t have the ability to be in your top seven batsmen or top four bowlers”.

Faheem is in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing tour of England, but he didn’t feature in the first Test in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

“I don’t consider Faheem Ashraf ready for Test cricket, as he doesn’t have the ability to be in your top seven batsmen or top four bowlers,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player wants Naseem Shah to be dropped for the 2nd Test?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...