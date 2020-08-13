Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis is backing teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah to “cause trouble for batsmen around the world”.

Waqar’s praise for the 17-year-old comes after he has made a strong start to his Test career.

Naseem is the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

While he only took two wickets in the first Test against England in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, Waqar is confident the young star will “be a little harder to face” when he gets older.

“Naseem Shah is very very talented, he is only 17-18 years of age. He is still growing, his bones are growing but what a talent he is,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I don’t think he bowled as well as we expected in the previous game but he can really bowl well and take the opposition on. But because he is young and inexperienced, so its gets tough sometimes but he is one for the future and will get stronger, and hopefully get fitter and be able to bowl longer spells and he will cause trouble for batsmen around the world.

“If you are a fast bowler, you should be able to look into the eyes of the batsman, run in hard and trust your ability which Naseem does. He is still young and learning, it will take a bit more time and as he plays more cricket. He will get more mature and be a little harder to face.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

