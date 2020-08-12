Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has expressed his doubts about how good of a batsman Mohammad Rizwan is, saying “talent doesn’t take more than two years to shine”.

Rizwan is also Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper and did well behind the stumps during the first Test against England in Manchester.

However, he didn’t fare well with the bat, scoring nine runs in the first innings and 27 in the second innings as Pakistan lost the match by three wickets.

“Rizwan is a good keeper but I am not satisfied with his batting. Talent doesn’t take more than two years to shine,”Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan. “Show me one player who got better after seven or eight years. If there is talent in someone, then it can be seen in two years. So Pakistan needs to focus their attention on other wicketkeepers and look for more options.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

