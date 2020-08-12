Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan are set to bring in veteran batsman Fawad Alam and drop spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan for the second Test against England, according to reports.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

Many people have called for Fawad to feature in the Test series against England, especially after his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester by three wickets despite being in an advantageous position.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

