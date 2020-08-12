Which England player took a shot at Pakistan star Naseem Shah?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has questioned whether Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah will be able to bowl at 90 mph consistent during the second Test in Southampton.

Archer doesn’t think Naseem will be able to keep bowling at such a high speed, saying “no one is a robot”.

Naseem took two wickets in the first Test in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, while Archer picked up four wickets.

“It’s not every day you’re going to come in at 90 mph. I’ve seen Shah started bowling 90 mph so we’ll see how he goes on later on,” Archer was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “No one is a robot, so I’ll be very, very interested to see what he can produce a bit later. This is not a wicket you’re really going to try to bend your back on.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player wants Naseem Shah to be dropped for the 2nd Test?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...