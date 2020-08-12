Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah can become the new Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in five years’ time.

Wasim and Waqar are widely regarded as one of the best bowling pairs in the history of the sport.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

While Afridi and Naseem are still in the infancy stage of their careers, Vaughan feels that both of them have very bright futures.

“Whichever way it goes, you are still going to have Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. They are high class. Particularly that young pair, we are probably talking about the new Wasim and Waqar in five years’ time, with the amount of cricket that they are going to play together,” Vaughan was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“I was fortunate to see Naseem Shah make his debut and he is high class. He has got a wonderful action. Shaheen Afridi seems to be getting better and better.”

Coming Soon

