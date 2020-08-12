Nasser Hussain reveals which Pakistan star should play in this year’s IPL

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has admitted that he wants to see Pakistan limited overs Babar Azam play in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

No Pakistan players are allowed to feature in the IPL, but Hussain thinks that this is a big mistake as the tournament pits the best players from all over the world against each other.

Given how well Azam has done, Hussain said the 25-year-old is a “phenomenal player and he should be there”.

“It’s the Pakistani players not being in the IPL. The IPL will start soon and Babar Azam won’t be there. He’s a phenomenal player and he should be there,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

This year’s IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals how Babar Azam can take his game to the next level

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...