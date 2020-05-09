Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan actor Adnan Siddiqui has come under heavy criticism after he disgustingly mocked former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on a game show.

Siddiqui mocked Sarfaraz when he stuttered while speaking on Jeeto Pakistan, which led to the 50-year-old being lambasted by many people.

To mock the way anyone speaks is in poor taste. The man you are mocking is a national hero pic.twitter.com/MMBr6A5aEH — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 8, 2020

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal’s three-year ban to be suspended?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...