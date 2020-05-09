Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed mocked in disgusting fashion on game show

Pakistan actor Adnan Siddiqui mocked Sarfaraz Ahmed after he stuttered while speaking Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan actor Adnan Siddiqui has come under heavy criticism after he disgustingly mocked former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on a game show.

Siddiqui mocked Sarfaraz when he stuttered while speaking on Jeeto Pakistan, which led to the 50-year-old being lambasted by many people.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

