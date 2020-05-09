Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that iconic India opener Virender Sehwag would have scored 10,000 Test runs had he played for another country.

Latif noted that since Sehwag was playing alongside India legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, it prevented him from reaching the elite milestone.

Sehwag represented India in 104 Tests and scored 8,586 runs, which included 23 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 49.34.

He also played 251 ODIs and accumulated 8,273 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 35.05.

In regards to his T20 International career, the 41-year-old made 394 runs in 19 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 21.88.

“He played with Sachin, played with Rahul and remained under their shadow. If he was playing for any other country then he would’ve easily crossed 10,000 runs, only one and a half thousand runs were remaining,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by the Khaleej Times.

“Maybe his team had bigger names, bigger players but opponents were always wary of the impact that Sehwag could have on a game.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which India batsman used to “dominate” with his “unique technique”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...