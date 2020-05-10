Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has revealed that he “used to pick up eye signals” from legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram and all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Moin recalled how this “coordination and strategy” led to them taking many wickets.

The 48-year-old revealed this during an online session with fellow wicketkeepers Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Rohail Nazir.

“I used to pick up eye signals from Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi which helped me predict the next delivery and due to this coordination and strategy, we managed to send many back to the pavilion,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Afridi, he played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

Afridi also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

