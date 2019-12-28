Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has expressed his determination to regain his spot in the national team after a strong domestic season.

Faheem, who last played for Pakistan in October, is currently representing Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

The 25-year-old starred on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final as he took a five-wicket haul to help Central Punjab bowl out Northern for 254.

Overall, Faheem has scored 118 runs in three games, which includes the ongoing final, at an average of 59.

He has also taken seven wickets at an average of 25.42.

“This performance has definitely given me confidence. I clicked at the right time for my team which is the biggest positive for me in this performance,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “Our team is in a strong position and I think we can take this match away from Northern from here. Our bowlers remained on top with quality line and length.”

Faheem also insisted that he won’t let his past injuries stop him from playing for Pakistan again.

“I don’t think such things create problems. I am lucky to play and perform in all three formats for Pakistan at the same time. As far as recovery from injuries is concerned, it is hard for a player anyway. You need so much courage and motivation to get back on the track.”

