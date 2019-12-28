Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that he gave “selection preference” to former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria over Mushtaq Ahmed.

Inzamam’s comments come after Kaneria claimed that he had been the victim of religious discrimination while playing for Pakistan since he is Hindu.

In fact, it was legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar who first made the claim before Kaneria backed it up and called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

Many Pakistan players have disputed this, including former batsman Mohammad Yousuf and Inzamam himself.

Inzamam noted that Kaneria was preferred over Mushtaq since he was “Pakistan’s future”.

Inzamam-ul-Haq "Mushtaq Ahmed was a good friend of mine since childhood but I gave Danish Kaneria selection preference because he was Pakistan's future & Mushtaq was dropped in my captaincy. So there was no such thing as players were only picked if they prayed namaz" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 27, 2019

“Mushtaq Ahmed was a good friend of mine since childhood but I gave Danish Kaneria selection preference because he was Pakistan’s future and Mushtaq was dropped in my captaincy. So there was no such thing as players were only picked if they prayed namaz,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

